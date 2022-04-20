Jharkhand Health Min Sends Notice To Saryu Roy Over COVID Incentive Row; Demands Apology

The clash between Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta and independent MLA Saryu Roy over the allegation of misappropriation of funds from the COVID incentive scheme took a legal turn as Gupta served a legal notice to Roy, demanding that he tender a written apology. Gupta has sent a legal notice through his advocate that warned Roy to 'be ready to face legal consequences for tarnishing the image' if an apology is not received within three days from the date of receipt of the notice.

On April 13, in a letter to Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Roy demanded action against the Health Minister for accusing him of illegally taking huge financial incentives in the form of salary for 60 persons in the health minister's cell including himself, his personal assistant and other staff.

Calling Roy's allegation "false and baseless news", Gupta in his legal notice demanded an unconditional public apology.

"Under the given set of facts and circumstances, you are therefore demanded herewith to tender your apology to my client in writing as well as by getting your apology published prominently in the same newspapers and on other media platforms where you got that false and baseless news published against my client, within three days from the date of receipt of this notice otherwise be ready to face legal consequences thereof," read the notice.

Roy's response to Gupta's legal notice

In response to the legal notice, Saryu Roy has issued a statement mentioning that the notice is not worth replying to and said, "Let him initiate legal proceedings against me".

Earlier, Gupta said that Roy's allegations are baseless and beyond fact, concerning the allegation of misappropriation of funds.

"Roy has accused me of illegally withdrawing crores of rupees which is baseless. The incentive was approved by the health department and the estimated expenditure for my ministry's cell was Rs 14.59 lakh. As of now, no amount has been credited to any account. If Roy has proof, he should mention to and from which bank account the money got transferred, respectively. I request Roy to come with evidence supporting his allegation," Banna Gupta had said.

The Health Minister had announced not to take the incentive amount for his cell considering the heated controversy over the matter.

Gupta had said, "I am holding a constitutional position, and having a public life is my duty. I have decided to cancel the incentive amount on moral grounds and distribute it among those who need it the most."

(With ANI input)

(Image: ANI)