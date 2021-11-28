Jharkhand Health Minister Asks PM Modi To Halt International Flights Amid Omicron Fears

Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta on Saturday has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop all international flights. Gupta urged the PM to consider reinstating the travel ban amid rising concern over foreign countries reporting cases of the new coronavirus strain Omicron. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has marked the fresh strain of coronavirus as a Variant of concern(VOC).

Banna Gupta said that the virus must be looked at with caution as it is believed to have a high spreading rate. “I appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to halt international flights in view of the new COVID-19 variant. Important steps should be taken. It is being said that Omicron is more dangerous than previous variants,” Gupta told ANI. He added that the country must stay prepared for a possible spread of the new variant.

Earlier on Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also urged PM Modi to stop all flights from countries amid concern over the spread of Omicron. “I urge Honourable PM to stop flights from those countries which are affected by new variant. With great difficulty, our country has recovered from Corona. We should do everything possible to prevent this new variant from entering India,” Mr Kejriwal tweeted Saturday morning.

The centre on Friday announced that international flight operations will resume in India starting December 15. However, it also informed that services to certain ‘at risk’ countries including South Africa, Botswana, Israel and Hong Kong, will remain restricted. The government has also asked states and union territories to carry out rigorous screening of passengers from countries reporting the Omicron strain of the COVID-19.

PM Modi asks officials to review international travel

PM Modi chaired a meeting with top officials on Saturday to discuss the country's pandemic situation. During the comprehensive meeting, PM Modi was briefed about the new variant of concern ‘Omicron’ along with its characteristics and the impact seen in various countries. PM directed officials to be proactive in light of the new variant and discussed its implications for India. He highlighted the need to monitor all international arrivals, their testing as per guidelines, with a specific focus on countries identified 'at risk'.

In addition to this, PM Modi also asked officials to review plans for easing international travel restrictions in light of the emerging new evidence. He said that people need to be more cautious and take proper precautions like masking and social distancing.

Image: ANI/ PTI