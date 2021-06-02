Jharkhand Health Minister Warns Of Strict Action After Health Workers Attacked In Khunti

In yet another incident of violence against COVID warriors reported in Jharkhand's Khunti district on Tuesday where Civic healthcare workers were attacked by the villagers. The health care workers visited the rural area in order to raise vaccine awareness. Referring to the incident, State Health Minister Banna Gupta on Wednesday condemned the attack on health workers in Khunti and said the state government will deal strictly with such mischievous elements. A similar incident was reported in Assam's Hojai district, where a junior doctor posted at the COVID-19 facility was attacked by a mob on Tuesday.

"People should not indulge in such acts. We will not hesitate from taking strong action. If any health worker is attacked, the state government will deal strictly with such mischievous elements," Health Minister told ANI.

On Tuesday, Civic healthcare workers had gone to Khunti's Torpa to raise awareness regarding the COVID-19 vaccination. The workers were brutally attacked by the villagers. In Jharkhand's rural areas, tribal-dominated districts are allegedly hesitant to get the COVID vaccine due to the fear of death, fever and impotence.

'Fear & Misconception about Vaccine in Rural Areas': Kunti circle officer

According to the Kunti circle officer, people in rural areas still have fear and misconceptions about the vaccine and the government is trying to educate them. Action has been taken against the culprits.

"We have taken action against the culprits involved in the attack. People fear and have misconceptions in rural areas about the vaccine, we are trying to educate people," said the circle officer.

Assam Junior Doctor Attacked

On Tuesday, Dr Seuj Kumar Senapati a junior doctor in Assam and a frontline COVID warrior was brutally attacked by the attendants following the death of a patient suffering from COVID & pneumonia. The incident was reported from Udali Model Hospital in Assam's Hojai district. According to the sources the patient was suffering from COVID and pneumonia as his condition was critical, he also had urine retention. The patient already expired when the doctors arrived for catheterization. After the patient's death, the angry attendants then assaulted the hospital staff. The Doctor somehow managed to escape to save his life. The junior doctor and one nurse were brutally assaulted. The nurse is still in an unconscious state. After the incident

Indian Medical association's (IMA) president Dr JA Jayalal has condemned the attack on the health care worker and wrote a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah. Indian Medical Association (IMA) Assam President Dr Satyajit Borah on Wednesday demanded that armed forces should be deployed in all healthcare establishments along with stringent rules to prevent any incident of violence against healthcare workers.

