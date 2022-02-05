Jharkhand: Heavy Rainfall And Hailstorms Lash Parts Of The State, Triggers Cold Weather

Several parts of Jharkhand received heavy rainfall followed by hailstorms bringing down the temperatures to minimum levels on Friday. As a result of a cyclonic circulation caused by the western disturbance and the continuous moisture from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, a change of weather has been witnessed across Jharkhand and its state capital triggering rainfall, hailstorms, and falling temperatures.

While several areas were seen covered by an unseasonal cloud cover, light to model light to moderate rainfall was observed at almost all places across the state followed by heavy rainfall in the northern and central parts of the state. Apart from that, the state capital, Ranchi also experienced heavy hailstorms on Friday afternoon in the Khalari Koyalanchal area.

The hailstorms which lasted over 20 minutes, resulted in a thick blanket of snow in the area following which people and children were seen venturing out in the snow and playing with it.

Informing about the same, scientist and head of IMD Ranchi Centre, Abhishek Anand expressed about the possibility of clear weather from February 5 onwards and further said that there is a possibility of a drop of 3-5 degrees celsius in the minimum temperatures and also in the morning fog. Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has mentioned the possibility of a wind speed of 10 to 15 km per hour.

IMD predicts rainfall and hailstorms due to western disturbance

Earlier on Thursday, the weather department also issued a yellow category warning for the entire state in view of the influence of western disturbance and further predicted thunderstorms and light to moderate rainfall in the next 24 hours. Apart from that, it also predicted hailstorms in the northern and adjoining central districts of Jharkhand on Friday.

Speaking on the same, Abhishek Anand said that because of the high moisture from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, the cyclonic storm would have an impact over most of the parts in Jharkhand in the next 24 hours starting from late Thursday night.

He further said that the rainfall activities are likely to subside by Saturday evening and the temperatures will go to 3-5 degrees. Meanwhile, most of the weather stations in the state record an increase in both their minimum and maximum temperatures.

Image: Republic