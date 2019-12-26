Jharkhand: Hemant Soren Visits Lalu Prasad Jadav To Discuss Alliance Details

Jharkhand's CM designate Hemant Soren visited Lalu Prasad Jadav on Thursday morning to discuss various matters, including the government formation and portfolio distribution. Speaking to the media after the meeting, Soren said that they had multiple discussions and that details will soon emerge.

"PM Modi will not be attending"

On the reasons why he visited the former Bihar CM, Soren said, "The discussions around government formation are taking place and that's why I had come to mee the RJD chief. I came to speak to Lalu Yadav regarding the direction and the future of the party."

Speaking on the case filed on caretaker-CM Raghubar Das, he added, "Look, we cannot run a government by fighting every day. Everyone has to work together. We are wanting to work with a positive mindset and thus I have decided to withdraw the complaint filed against caretaker-CM Raghubar Das."

He also added that an invitation was sent out to the Prime Minister but due to prior commitments, he will not be able to attend. CM-designate Soren said, "We had asked PM Modi to join for the oath-taking ceremony but he will not be able to be present because he is busy with other work."

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) won the State Assembly elections after winning 30 seats by itself out of a total of 81 seats. With its alliance partners RJD and INC, the alliance crossed the majority mark of 41 seats.

After winning the elections, Soren said, "Many things got cleared today. On the trends coming in, I thank the people of Jharkhand for the mandate given. Today is the day where I will take an oath to work for the betterment of the people and fulfill their needs and demands. Today's mandate is a result of Shibu Soren's hardships and struggle. We fought polls in a Maha Gathbandhan with Congress & RJD. I thank Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra & Lalu Prasad Yadav."

He added, "In politics, it's unfair to keep the country's interest lagging behind. I thank all those who have put their faith in me. I also thank the media for ground reporting even in remote places during this election. Today, a new chapter will begin for this state. I want to assure everyone that their hopes will not be broken irrespective of their caste, creed, religion, and profession."

