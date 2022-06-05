Jharkhand: JP Nadda Slams Political Parties For Exploiting Tribals; 'They Looted Adivasis'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Sunday lambasted political parties running in the name of "Adivasis" (tribals) and said that all of them looted tribals.

Addressing the Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda Vishwas Rally in Jharkhand's Ranchi, JP Nadda said, "Our tribal brothers speak very little, but have always been ready and working for the betterment of the society, for the country. When the freedom movement had not even started in India, at that time if anyone had raised their voice against the British, it was raised by our tribal brothers. Our tribal brothers fought this battle first from 1780 i.e. from the 18th century to 1857. Ever since Jharkhand was created BJP has never forgotten the Adivasi brothers."

ये भाजपा और भाजपा के नेता ही हैं जो कह सकते हैं कि हमनें आदिवासियों के लिए ये ये काम किये हैं।



लेकिन आदिवासियों के नाम पर चलने वाले राजनीतिक दल कुछ नहीं बोल सकते, वो बोलेंगे तो केवल यही बोलेंगे कि उन्होंने आदिवासियों को कैसे लुटा, कैसे उन्होंने आदिवासियों के साथ विश्वासघात किया। pic.twitter.com/aHUIqgxZZC — BJP (@BJP4India) June 5, 2022

Nadda lauded the saffron party and said, "It's only the BJP and its leader that can thump their chest and say that we have done things for Adivasis. But the political parties running in the name of Adivasis cannot say anything, they will only say how they looted the Adivasis and how they betrayed the Adivasis."

Further, he lauded former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for creating Jharkhand. He also said that the current Hemant Soren government in the state is doing nothing for the tribals.

JMM, Congress and RJD form coordination committee in bid to salvage coalition

Amid the ongoing rift in Jharkhand's ruling coalition, a nine-member Coordination Committee was formed to improve coordination in the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance. The committee will be headed by JMM supremo Shibu Soren. A Coordination Committee had been a long-pending demand of the Congress. It was formed during the meeting with the Congress delegation led by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and state Congress in-charge Avinash Pande.

Jharkhand Congress President Rajesh Thakur and Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Alamgir Alam attended the delegation. Members of the Committee from JMM include President Shibu Soren, Vinod Pandey, Bhago Besra, Sarfaraz Ahmad, and Yogendra Mahato. Those included from Congress are Rajesh Thakur, Alamgir Alam, and Bandhu Tirkey. Satyanand Bhogta will be a member from RJD.

In an official communique, Jharkhand Congress in-charge Avinash Pande said the Committee was formed for better communication and it will decide the political appointments of the government. “The Coordination Committee has been formed for better communication and coordination in the alliance. The committee will decide the political appointments of the government as well as review the implementation of the public concerning policies and projects,” Pande said.