Jharkhand Judge Murder Probe: CBI Forms New Team To Investigate Larger Conspiracy In Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday ordered to form a new team to investigate a larger conspiracy in Jharkhand judge murder case. This comes after the Jharkhand High Court reprimanded the central agency for the tardy progress in the probe into the death of Dhanbad judge, Uttam Anand. A senior CBI officer said that a new team has been constituted to look for a larger conspiracy into the hit and run case.

The Jharkhand High Court had asked CBI officials to explain why suspects were subjected to two brain-mapping tests in a gap of four months and expressed unhappiness over the investigation. The officer added that a charge-sheet has already been filed in the case.

"The new team will take over the further investigation. On the basis of the investigation report, a supplementary charge sheet will be filed," the officer added.

The investigation team will be headed by a Superintendent of Police (SP) rank officer, while the existing team was led by an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) rank officer. The team took over the investigation on January 22 and it will look into the case from scratch, said the officer.

Jharkhand HC pulls up CBI over investigation

The High Court has on multiple occasions pulled up CBI in the Dhanbad judge murder case. In October, it had rapped the agency for filing a "stereotype" charge-sheet in the case, saying it could not substantiate the charges made against the accused. Prior to that, in August, the HC directed the CBI to ensure proper security to the two accused and use air travel for their movement if required, as they were crucial for the investigation.

Dhanbad Judge death case: What happened

On July 28, 2021, Judge Uttam Anand, of Dhanbad district court was on a morning walk when he was hit with an autorickshaw due to which he suffered severe injuries. CCTV footage showed that the judge was jogging on one side of a fairly wide road near the Randhir Verma Chowk when the heavy auto-rickshaw veered towards him, hit him from behind, and fled the scene. Some locals found him lying in a pool of blood and took him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The Supreme Court had directed Jharkhand High Court to monitor the investigation in the case. Later, the case was transferred to CBI for investigation and two accused were arrested.