Jharkhand logs 180 new COVID-19 cases, tally climbs to 4,33,134

Ranchi, Feb 13 (PTI) Jharkhand registered 180 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the state’s tally to 4,33,134, a health department bulletin said on Sunday.

With no new fatality reported in the past 24 hours, the death toll remained at 5,314, it said.

Of the single-day cases, Jamshedpur logged 64 more infections, followed by state capital Ranchi at 47.

Jharkhand now has 1,867 active cases, while 4,25,953 people have recovered from the disease so far, the bulletin said.

The state tested 51,251 samples for COVID-19 on Saturday, it added. PTI IKD RBT RBT

