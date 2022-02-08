Jharkhand logs 280 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Ranchi, Feb 8 (PTI) Jharkhand continued to record a decline in fresh COVID-19 cases, as it reported 280 more infections on Tuesday, 93 less than the previous day, raising the caseload to 4,31,905, a health bulletin said.

The death toll rose to 5,313 with the addition of two more fatalities - one each from Bokaro and Hazaribag, it said.

The state had recorded 373 fresh cases and one death on Monday.

Jharkhand now has 2,421 active cases, while 4,24,171 patients have recovered from the disease so far, including 473 since Monday, the bulletin said. It has tested about 2.01 crore samples for COVID-19 thus far, taking into account 41,707 such clinical examinations in the past 24 hours. PTI NAM RBT RBT

