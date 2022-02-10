Jharkhand logs 318 new COVID-19 cases, no fatality

Ranchi, Feb 10 (PTI) Jharkhand on Thursday logged 318 fresh COVID-19 cases, 54 more than the previous day, taking the state's caseload to 4,32,487, a health bulletin said.

With no fresh mortality reported from any part of the state, the COVID-19 death toll remained at 5,314, it said.

The state had recorded 264 COVID-19 cases and one death on Wednesday.

Jharkhand now has 2,227 active COVID-19 cases, while 4,24,946 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 363 on Wednesday, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate stood at 98.24 per cent, while the mortality rate was at 1.22 per cent.

The administration has tested about 2.02 crore samples for COVID-19 thus far, including 56,948 in the last 24 hours. PTI NAM RG RG

