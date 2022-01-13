Jharkhand Logs 4,753 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Eight More Fatalities

Jharkhand on Thursday recorded 4,753 fresh COVID-19 cases, 34 more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 3,91,526, a health department bulletin said.

Of the new cases, 1280 were reported from East Singhbhum, 1268 from Ranchi, 321 from Hazaribagh, 229 from Deoghar and 191 from Bokaro, it said.

The death toll increased to 5,184 as eight more people - three from East Singhbhum, two from Ranchi and one each from Bokaro, Hazaribagh and Saraikela- succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

At least 2,801 people recuperated from the disease during the period, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,55,356, it said.

Jharkhand now has 30,986 active cases up from 29,042 a day before.

The state has conducted over 1.87 crore sample tests for COVID-19 so far, including 81,608 on Wednesday, it said.

More than 3.19 crore COVID vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries in the state till January 12, the bulletin added.

