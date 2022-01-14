Jharkhand: Man Paralysed For 4 Years Claims He Got Cured After Taking Covishield Vaccine

In a bizarre development, an old man from Jharkhand claimed that his paralysis was cured after taking the Covishield vaccine. The 55-year-old paralysed man, Dularchand Munda who took the vaccine against COVID-19 on January 4, Tuesday said that he was able to move and speak after taking the vaccine.

The family of Dularchand Munda supported claims that the man who was bed-ridden and was suffering from paralysis from the past four years and was muted, regained his ability to move and speak after being inoculated with the coronavirus vaccine.

'Glad to have taken this vaccine': Man after recovering from paralysis

While medical experts are demanding deep technical research on Dularchand Munda, the people in the region are calling it no less than a miracle.

Speaking about the same, the patient who recovered from his prolonged illness said, “Glad to have taken this vaccine. I can move my legs after taking the vaccine on January 4. My voice came back and my feet also moved."

To everyone’s surprise, he stood on his feet and walked in front of health officials, as per an ANI report. Bokaro's Civil Surgeon, Dr Jitendra Kumar, treated Dularchand Munda from Salgadih village in Bokaro, and he said he was shocked to learn about the incident.

Dr Jitendra Kumar said, "Amazed to see this. But it needs to be ascertained by scientists. Had he recovered from a medical condition not more than some days old, it could be understood but recovering suddenly from a 4-year-old medical condition after taking the vaccine is unbelievable." "Accurate information and answers will be available in the coming days when the medical world will research Dularchand Munda's illness and his recovery," said Albel Kerketta, in charge of Petarwar health centre.

Dularchand received therapy after suffering a major accident, according to his relatives, but his body parts had stopped functioning. His voice began to stutter as a result of it as well. Dularchand and his family got vaccinated on January 4 from an Anganwadi centre worker, according to Dr Albel Kerketta, medical in-charge of Petarwar Community Health Center. Dularchand's motionless body began to move on January 5.

Raju Munda, a village teacher, described the experience as "nothing short of a miracle." Munda claimed Dularchand, had undergone treatment that cost Rs 4 lakh, but it resulted in nothing. "How can the COVID-19 vaccination work miracles?" he pondered.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI/ PTI)