Jharkhand: Man Stabs Stepmother To Death

A man on Thursday stabbed his stepmother to death over a family feud in Pakur district, police said.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Pakur, Ajit Kumar Vimal said based on information gathered from local residents of Badi Aliganj Mohalla, the accused Kundan Thakur (21) used to indulge in a quarrel frequently over division of property with family members particularly with his stepmother.

Kundan had an altercation again this morning over the same issue with his stepmother Phulkumari Devi (46) and attacked her with a knife, injuring her seriously and fled.

Phulkumari was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead, he said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

