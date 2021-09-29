Jharkhand man, woman paraded naked over extra-marital relationship, 6 arrested

Dumka (Jharkhand), Sep 29 (PTI) A man and a woman have been stripped and paraded naked in a village in Jharkhand's Dumka district for allegedly indulging in an extra-marital relationship, police said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police Amber Lakra said that six people were arrested during the day over the incident that took place in Mayurnacha village in Muffasil police station area on Monday night.

The woman hails from Mayurnacha, while the man is from neighbouring Kulhadia village, and both worked together as daily wage labourers. The perpetrators accused them of having an illicit relationship outside of their respective marriages, he said.

The man and the women filed a police complaint on Tuesday against around 40-50 people, of whom they named four, the officer said, adding that the perpetrators will not be spared.

In August, a woman was paraded naked with a garland of shoes around her neck in the district over alleged indulgence in adultery. PTI COR ACD ACD

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)