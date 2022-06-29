Jharkhand: Masked Robbers Loot Rs 39 Lakh From Bank In Bokaro; Probe Underway

In a case of robbery in Jharkhand, Rs 39 lakh was looted from the Indian Bank in Bokaro. The robbers have been identified and police is taking the required action, stated the Superintendent of Police, Bokaro. The incident happened within the limits of Chas Police station (PS).

The masked culprits entered the branch brandishing bombs, pistols and attacked the security guard. They subsequently locked up the bank staff in a bathroom, and assaulted the bank cashier before looting the cash and bagging it up. The miscreants fled away towards the direction of ITI.

Jharkhand | Loot in Indian Bank under Chas PS limits. 5-6 accused entered the bank, cornered the staff and committed the crime. Some of them were masked. Approximately Rs 39 lakhs looted. They have been identified. Necessary action is being taken: SP Bokaro — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022

Head of Chas police station rushes to the location

The head of Chas police station rushed to the location along with his team after the incident. The police is scanning the CCTV footage to get leads about the people involved in the loot. The SP also informed that the robbery was conducted with the help of local criminals, who barged into the bank when there were only three-four customers.

The police has also found a bomb-like material in the premises of the bank branch and is also probing on its antecedents.

Earlier this month, a robbery that took place in Jammu & Kashmir's Kathua had made headlines. Robbers had fled with Rs 1.65 crore in that case. The police succeeded in cracking the case in 24 hours. One person has been arrested and the police were conducting the interrogation. As per reports, the security guard was attacked by the gunmen, and was held hostage, before they looted the cash.