Jharkhand MGNREGA Scam: ED Questions DMO After Pooja Singhal's Custody Extension

In the latest development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is interrogating the District Mining Officer (DMO) of Sahebganj, Bibhuti Kumar at the zonal office in Ranchi, in connection with a money-laundering case against suspended Jharkhand Mining secretary Pooja Singhal, reported ANI. Sahebganj DMO was summoned twice to join the investigation, however, he did not turn up earlier citing his daughter's wedding.

The development also comes after DMOs of Pakur and Dumka were already questioned several days ago. The ED had informed the court that the interrogation of district mining officers and their confrontation with suspended Mining Secretary and Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Pooja Singhal is very crucial in order to unearth the roots of money laundering.

Singhal was remanded to five-day ED custody in the alleged Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) scam. Last week, ED submitted its report in a sealed cover on the fresh findings following the raids and arrest of Singhal and Chartered Accountant (CA) Suman Kumar in connection with the alleged MNREGA scam.

Money Laundering Case

Three people, including Singhal, her husband Abhishek Jha, and Kumar came on the ED's radar during a probe in a money laundering scam that involves Ram Binod Prasad Sinha, the former junior engineer in the Jharkhand government, who was arrested on June 17, 2020, from West Bengal.

The agency began probing Sinha after he was booked by the vigilance bureau for allegedly defrauding public money, investing it in his own names and the names of his family members. The ED said that the fund was earmarked for the execution of governmental projects under MGNREGA in the Khunti district. Ram Binod Prasad Sinha further claimed that "he paid 5% commission to the district administration."

At the time, the central agency alleged that charges of 'irregularities' were made against Singhal while she was the deputy commissioner/district magistrate of Khunti, Chatra and Palamu between 2007 and 2013. The ED first took her into five days' custody on May 12 after her arrest on May 11. Her custody was later extended and she was suspended by the state government on May 12 as part of the procedures undertaken.

Earlier this month, ED had also conducted raids at Ranchi's Pulse Hospital, which was owned by her Singhal's husband, Abhishek Jha.

