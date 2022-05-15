Jharkhand MGNREGA Scam: ED Questions Former JMM Leader After IAS Pooja Singhal's Arrest

Following suspended Jharkhand Mining Secretary Pooja Singhal’s arrest in a money-laundering case, Ravi Kejriwal, the former Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) treasurer was being questioned on Sunday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the zonal office in Ranchi.

Kejriwal was once considered a close aide of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. He was expelled by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha for his alleged involvement in anti-party activities.

Ranchi police had registered an FIR against Ravi Kejriwal in 2021. The FIR was registered based on a complaint by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA Ramdas Soren for allegedly conspiring to topple the Jharkhand government. Kejriwal was later expelled from the party.

According to sources, the Enforcement Directorate's remand of Pooja Singhal and her Chartered Accountant Sumit Kumar will culminate on 16 May, Monday, and the two will be produced before the court. The ED will also interrogate a few district mining officers on Monday, sources said.

As per an ANI report, Pooja Singhal would be interrogated further to know more about the money-laundering case

Singhal was the secretary of the Department of Mines and Geology and was the Managing Director of Jharkhand State Mineral Development Corporation Limited (JSMDC). She had also served as the deputy commissioner of the state’s Khunti district between 2009 and 2010.

The IAS officer was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 11 and was suspended by the Jharkhand government on May 12. A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Ranchi ordered Pooja Singhal to five-day ED custody.

Jharkhand fund embezzlement case

Jharkhand Mining Secretary Pooja Singhal was arrested on May 11 by the ED in a money laundering case linked to the alleged embezzlement of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme funds in Khunti and other suspicious financial transactions, officials said. The IAS officer was taken into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after two consecutive days of questioning by the federal probe agency. PTI, quoting sources, reported that Singhal was "evasive" in her replies and hence was arrested.

The ED produced her before a special PMLA court where she was placed on remand for five days. Singhal was at the ED office for about nine hours on May 10 where her statement was recorded.