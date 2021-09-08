Jharkhand Min Seeks ICMR Guidelines To Ascertain Cause Of Death among COVID-19 Patients

Banna Gupta, Jharkhand Health Minister, stated on Tuesday that the specific cause of death in COVID patients can only be determined if the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) sets a guideline on the issue. When asked about his prior claim that many people died in the state owing to a lack of oxygen, the minister responded by saying that he isn't denying that lakhs of people died across the country due to a lack of oxygen. The Jharkhand government told the state assembly earlier yesterday that no COVID-19 patients died due to a lack of oxygen in the state. The COVID-19 virus has taken the lives of 5,132 people in total throughout the state so far.

Jharkhand: Banna Gupta urges need for ICMR guidelines for COVID-19 cause of death

The COVID-19 recovery rate in Jharkhand has reached 99%, according to state Health Minister Banna Gupta. He said this on Friday. He went on to say that the state administration is committed to saving the people of Jharkhand and that the state ranks third in the country in terms of providing quality health care services. He further said that the Jharkhand Medical Protection Bill is most likely to be tabled in the state assembly during the monsoon session. The bill includes safeguards to protect doctors' safety as well as consumer rights and patients' right to affordable treatment. Violence against medical experts and healthcare workers has been reported across Jharkhand, particularly during the COVID pandemic, according to the Jharkhand branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

Jharkhand preparing for third wave of COVID-19 predicted to hit the state in October and November

The third COVID-19 wave is predicted to peak in India between October and November, and the Jharkhand government has been making preparations to restrict the spread and minimise its impact, according to state health minister Banna Gupta. He stated this on August 31, Gupta told ANI that because the third wave is predicted to have a greater impact on children, ventilators have been set up for them across the state. He added that since about 76% of people live in rural areas, rural areas cannot be neglected, and hence the state government will be focusing on all aspects moving forward.

