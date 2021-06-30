Jharkhand Min Writes To PM, Seeks Bharat Ratna For Scientists Who Developed COVID Vaccines

As India continues to reel under the COVID-19 pandemic, Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta on Wednesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his letter, Banna Gupta requested the Prime Minister to award Bharat Ratna to scientists, who manufactured the indigenous COVID-19 vaccines.

Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to award Bharat Ratna to scientists who manufactured the indigenous #COVID19 vaccines. pic.twitter.com/D2UOx9mYsB — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2021

While stating that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted everybody's life, the Jharkhand Health Minister said that in the second wave of COVID, many people lost their family members and friends. Looking at the possibility of the third wave of the pandemic, he said that the Jharkhand government is prepared for its battle against the virus. "It is because of the indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccines, with which people in the country have managed to stay safe from the virus," he added.

Banna Gupta said, "Being the Health Minister if Jharkhand, I humbly request you to please give Bharat Ratna award to those scientists of the country, who contributed in the development of indigenous COVID-19 vaccines."

COVID-19 situation in Jharkhand

Jharkhand has so far recorded over 3,45,525 positive cases, out of which, 3,39,463 have successfully recovered and 5,113 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 95 new cases, 149 fresh recoveries and 2 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state are 949.

