Jharkhand Mining Scam: ED Seizes Inland Vessel Used To Carry Illegally Mined Chips

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Tuesday, seized an inland vessel that was being illegally operated from the Sukargarh Ghat in Jharkhand's Sahebganj. The seizure is related to the illegal mining scam in Jharkhand which recently led to the arrest of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's political representative Pankaj Mishra. According to Republic's sources, the vessel named MV Infralink-III has an estimated cost of Rs 30 crore and was being used to transport chips and boulders that were illegally mined from different locations in the state.

Apart from the vessel being seized, during the investigations carried out on July 25 and July 26, the ED also seized three vehicles carrying the illegally mined chips along with two stone crushers.

Notably, the ED has also marked two illegal mines in Sahebganj - one situated at Simaria and the other at Demba - where the mining has exceeded far beyond the leased area. According to sources, the mining has been conducted in an area of approximately 37.5 million cubic feet and the processed value of the mined stone chips is estimated to be around Rs 45 crore. Notably, Sahebganj is one of the areas beside Barhet, Rajmahal, Mirza Chauki and Barharwa where the ED conducted raids and recovered the said amount.

The ED has been undertaking a joint survey in conjunction with the Jharkhand State Pollution Control Board, District Mining Office, District forest office, and other officials of Sahebganj to identify the beneficiaries of such illegal mining activities and determine the amount generated.

ED arrests Hemant Soren's close aide

Hemant Soren's close associate Pankaj Mishra was arrested by the ED on July 19 under the Prevention of Money-laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 for his alleged connection with the case. He has been remanded to ED's custody till August 1 owing to the evidence collected during the course of the investigation, including statements of various persons, digital evidence and documents.

Previously, a pile of cash amounting to Rs.13.32 crore lying in 50 bank accounts, and Rs 5.34 crore unaccounted cash was seized by ED along with illegally operated stone crushers. Various incriminating documents belonging to Mishra, his associate and others were also obtained.