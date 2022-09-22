Jharkhand MLA Sits In Pool Of Muddy Water To Protest Against 'poor' Condition Of NH Stretch, Calls It Off Later

A Jharkhand Congress MLA on Wednesday grabbed eyeballs by sitting in a pool of muddy water on a stretch of a national highway in Godda district, protesting against its "poor condition" and demanding immediate repair of the road.

Deepika Pandey Singh, the legislator from Mahagama, also poured muddy water all over her, and vowed that she would not budge unless repair efforts are undertaken to fill up the "large potholes".

Hours after, however, she withdrew her protest claiming to have received assurances from state government officials that the stretch of the road will be repaired on war-footing.

"I don't want to get involved in the fight between the state government and the Centre... This is NH-133 and authorities had taken the responsibility to widen this stretch in May 2022, but the Centre does not provide funds for repair of this highway.

“Under the given circumstances, I would request the chief minister to get it done as people are facing hardships," she had said while protesting earlier in the day.

मैं राज्य सरकार या केंद्र सरकार की लड़ाई में नहीं, हां जनता के जमीन पर हर लड़ाई में थी,हूँ और रहूंगी pic.twitter.com/Nu2ONIwrgb — Dipika Pandey Singh (@DipikaPS) September 21, 2022

Singh said she has been demanding that repair be undertaken of the stretch of the highway for long, but assembly committee officials did not visit the spot.

Later, a war of words erupted between Singh and Godda MP Nishikant Dubey on Twitter over whether the stretch is under the jurisdiction of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) or the state government.

Criticising Dubey, the Congress MLA said: “Public representatives can understand the plight of people if they come and sit here. Nishikant Dubey should be ashamed... Had you diverted your energy towards road construction, people would have showered blessings on you." "This is not a dharna but a clarion call of public outrage against Nishikant Dubey...” she added.

In response, the Godda MP said the highway is maintained by the Road Construction Department and the Centre has already allocated Rs 75 crore six months back for it.

Singh, though, alleged that the central government has not provided any funds for repair.

"It's a blatant lie; the Centre has not allocated any money," she told PTI.

Officials of NHAI and the Road Construction Department could not be reached for comments.

Image: Twitter/@DipikaPS