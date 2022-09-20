Jharkhand: One Held For Crushing Woman To Death Under Tractor

A 26-year-old man was arrested in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district in connection with a case in which a pregnant woman was allegedly crushed to death under the wheels of a tractor by recovery agents, police said.

He was apprehended from the district and a search is on for the other accused in the incident that took place at Bariyath village on September 15, a senior officer said.

"We arrested accused Roshan Singh alias Roshan Kumar Deo, 26, son of Pradeep Deo, village Punai under Daru police station of Hazaribag district under sections 302/34 of the IPC in connection with Ichak PS case no 172/22 of September 16," Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chothe told PTI.

Chothe said Roshan is the "third party vendor engaged by a finance company".

Roshan is an employee of Team Lease, a firm hired by Mahindra Finance.

Chothe said raids are on to arrest the other three accused in the FIR.

The SP has constituted a special investigation team headed by deputy superintendent of police (HQ) Rajiv Kumar to investigate the case.

"Roshan is among the four named in the FIR filed after the death of Monika Devi," Ichak police station officer-in-charge Dhananjay Singh said.

Narayan Prasad Mehta, a family member of the deceased, claimed that the recovery agents and the manager of Mahindra Finance Company there had become angry when her father Mithilesh Mehta had sought to see proof of their identity.

He also said they sent Mithilesh a message over the phone to repay the loan of Rs 1.30 lakh.

Family members of the pregnant woman alleged that they (the recovery agents) insisted that Mithilesh must pay the entire amount or they would take away the tractor parked in front of a nearby petrol pump.

According to them (the family members), Mithilesh had "offered to clear Rs 1.20 lakh immediately".

Monika Devi, the pregnant woman, had rushed to the spot with her divyang (differently abled) father to stop the recovery agents from taking away the tractor, and she was crushed under its wheels.

The recovery agents and the finance company official had fled the spot immediately, the police said.

Union Minister Annapurna Devi and CPI state council member Bhuvaneshvar Mehta met the bereaved family members on Sunday and strongly condemned the incident.

The area where the incident took place falls under Annapurna Devi's parliamentary constituency Koderma.

The CPI leader condemned the high-handedness of the recovery team and the tragic death of the 27-year-old woman.

He demanded a high-level enquiry into the incident and stringent action against the culprits. Mahindra Group chief executive officer and managing director Anish Shah condoled the death and assured that the incident would be investigated from all aspects.

An examination would be undertaken in the practice of using third-party collection agencies, he had said.

He had also assured all support to the authorities during the probe into the incident.

The incident has sparked outrage among villagers who have demanded strict action against the recovery agents and the company.

Image: PTI/Representative

