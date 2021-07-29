Jharkhand: Palamu Tiger Reserve Observes Rise In Animal Population In Absence Of Tourists

With the absence of human beings, the flora and fauna of Jharkhand’s Palamu Tiger Reserve has flourished. The population of wild animals including deers, tigers and elephants has increased in the wildlife reserve in the last two years. The Director of the Tiger reserve has ascertained the absence of tourists as the reason behind it. Talking to ANI, Palamu Tiger Reserve Director, Kumar Ashutosh said, “the population of deer has also seen a rise, whereas evidence indicating tiger presence in nearby areas has also been found. The deer population has seen a rise. We have found evidence indicating tiger presence in nearby areas. 300 camera traps are there to locate animal movement," said Ashutosh.

He also added, "Due to the continuous lockdown, the movement of tourists is closed, which is why the number of animals has increased in the Tiger Project.”



Across the nation, all the wildlife sanctuaries and national parks have been closed due to rising COVID-19 cases. The Palamu Tiger Reserve of Jharkhand completely stopped the movement of tourists in March 2020 following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even in Betla National Park under Palamu Tiger Reserve, the population of animals have risen up. According to the ranger of Betla National Park, Prem Prakash, "Along with Deer, we are also witnessing a rising number of other animals in the forest. Be it deer, elephant, leopard or other animals, they are constantly visible here," said the tracker of Palamu Tiger Reserve.



In other parts also the wildlife has started flourishing, earlier on Wednesday, Gujarat's Department of Information on Thursday, July 29, had shared an astounding video where nearly 3000 blackbucks were seen crossing the road at Bhavnagar's Blackbuck National Park. Amused by these visuals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi retweeted the video and wrote, "Excellent".



Over 3000 blackbucks were seen crossing the road at Bhavnagar's Blackbuck National Park.



Velavadar Blackbuck National Park

The Velavadar Blackbuck National Park is located north of Bhavnagar which was established in July 1976, as an initial protected area of about 18 sq km. In 1980, another 16 sq km were added to increase the total area to 34 sq km. It is one of the smallest national parks in the country that comprises a robust amount of species for the wildlife lover.

The place encompasses large areas of pale, custard-coloured grassland stretching between two seasonal rivers. The national park is famous for its blackbucks. This beautiful animal is a fast antelope that sport elegant spiralling horns as long as 65cm in mature males.

