Jharkhand: Petrol Prices Slashed By Rs 25/Litre But Only For 2-wheeler Owners; Here's Why

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced on Wednesday that his government has decided to give a concession of ₹25 per litre petrol to motorcycles and scooter riders. This comes on the day when the Soren government completed two years in the state.

In a public meeting, CM Soren said, “Jharkhand government has decided to give a concession of ₹25 per litre petrol to motorcycles and scooter riders." He added, "To provide relief to the poor, labourers and middle-class families of the state, Government has decided to a give a subsidy of Rs 25 per liter petrol to two-wheeler owners from January 26."

Congress unhappy with Soren government?

Meanwhile, a verbal spat between party workers at Congress Bhawan in Ranchi earlier this year was yet another unpleasant episode for Congress. Congressman Alok Dubey was see yelling at a colleague, as other members of the party pulled him back in an attempt to calm the situation. Later, Dubey dismissed the squabble, adding, "It's an internal issue." In July, Congress MLAs protested to the state party leadership about the administration's "non-cooperation" in their districts. Jharkhand Congress working president Rajesh Thakur had told them that their issues will be handled. The MLAs also stated that the ministers do not adequately address the concerns and challenges that they have mentioned. MLAs had demanded a meeting with senior officials.

In July, Congress leader Deepika Pandey Singh said, "One-and-a-half years of our tenure has already passed. There should be a common minimum programme in the coalition government so that everything can be monitored and coordinated properly. We are accountable towards our people and we have to go back to our areas. We are regularly raising issues that we feel are necessary. After the second wave of COVID-19, people have lost their patience and they need an answer from us. We met today to discuss all these things." Alamgir Alam had said that he promised the leaders that their issues would be brought to the Chief Minister's attention and that a proper conclusion would be reached.

