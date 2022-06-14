Jharkhand Police To Release Poster Of Alleged Rioters Involved In Ranchi Violence

In a big move, the Jharkhand Police on Tuesday released a poster of alleged rioters accused in the June 10 violence in Ranchi. Following the steps of the Uttar Pradesh administration, the JMM-Congress-ruled state released a picture of 18 Ranchi rioters and has put up posters with their faces across the city. Later, in a press release, Ranchi Police stated that, "There was some error in the posters. So they are removed but will be put up again after correction." The Ranchi police sought the help of the citizens in identifying the alleged rioters.

Jharkhand | "There was some error in the posters. So they are removed but will be put up again after correction": Ranchi Police pic.twitter.com/DGyiyFPddy — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2022

On June 10, two people lost their lives, and several others were injured in Ranchi during the violence which erupted in the wake of the protests organized after the Friday prayers against the controversial comments by expelled BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal.

"Two people have succumbed to their injuries out of total injured who were brought to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) after the violence in Ranchi," confirmed RIMS authorities. Section 144 was imposed and internet services were put on hold until June 12.

Jharkhand CM constitutes high-level committee on Ranchi riots

On June 11, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren constituted a high-level committee to probe the events that led to the violence. Disaster management and Tourism Secretary Amitabh Kaushal and ADG Sanjay A Lathkar will be the members of the committee. The panel has been asked to submit a report in seven days.

A public interest litigation (PIL) has also been filed before the Jharkhand High Court seeking an NIA probe into the case. The petitioner in the PIL has claimed that people from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh had come to Ranchi to instigate violence.

A total of five people were arrested in connection with the violence till June 13. They have been identified as Mohd Arif alias Rinku Khan, Belal Ansari, Mohd Ashfaque, Mohd Anish, and Mohd Danish Khan. As per sources, the police arrested 3 accused stone-pelters, all of whom are featured in the CCTV footage analyzed by the police on Tuesday.

"Six named accused are under medical treatment," the Ranchi Police said in a statement.