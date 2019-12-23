'People Give Befitting Reply If Promises Not Fulfilled': Kharge's Scathing Attack At BJP

While the BJP has failed to retain the Jharkhand Assembly, as per recent EC poll trends on Monday, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge made a scathing attack on BJP saying that people will give a befitting reply if the promises are not fulfilled. Kharge further listed the ineffectiveness of BJP's initiatives.

"It is our duty to tell the people about the promises and tall claims made by the BJP. They keep on saying that all initiatives implemented are successful. Were GST and demonetisation successful? Where are the 15 lakh jobs promised earlier? Farmers are against them. People have made up their mind that if promises are not fulfilled, then a befitting reply will be given," Kharge said.

The counting of votes for 81 Jharkhand Assembly seats began at 8 am today in all the 24 district headquarters amid tight security. The state went to polls in five phases from November 30 to December 20.

Jharkhand Assembly elections

The BJP and its allies AJSU, LJP who were initially touted to jointly contests the polls had a fallout leading to both parties fielding their own candidates against their saffron ally. While there is a possibility of AJSU and LJP joining a post-poll alliance with the BJP. The incumbent party faces a tough fight in the following key constituencies - Jamshedpur East, Chakradharpur, Litipara, Baghmara, and Jharia. PM Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi have all campaigned actively throughout the state in all five phases.

As per official EC trends, the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance is leading on 39 seats while BJP is ahead on 31 seats. While the JMM is leading on 23 seats, Congress and RJD are ahead on 12 and four seats respectively. BJP's ally AJSU is leading on four seats while the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) is ahead on three seats.

