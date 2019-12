Polling authorities and Election Commission officials have started their preparation for phase two of the Jharkhand Assembly election which will be held on Saturday. Of the 20 seats, polling will take place from 7 am to 3 pm on 18 seats, and from 7 am to 5 pm on two seats -- East Jamshedpur and West Jamshedpur. The 20 seats which will go to the polls in this phase are in Maoist affected areas.