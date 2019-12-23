Jharkhand Assembly Election: Arjun Munda Confident About BJP Win, Cites 5-year Performance

Just after the commencement of counting on Monday morning, Republic TV spoke exclusively to former Chief Minister and Cabinet Minister Arjun Munda on BJP’s prospects in the Jharkhand Assembly elections. He exuded confidence in BJP forming the government in the state. Maintaining that the people of this region had always favoured his party, he stated that the work done during the last 5 years would be very beneficial. Declining to answer on the possibility of forming a post-poll alliance with any other party, he stressed that BJP would discuss its strategy after the declaration of results.

Arjun Munda remarked, “Definitely, the BJP is moving ahead towards forming a government. I am confident because I trust people. And the people of Jharkhand have always given importance to BJP. We hope to form government banking on the work done in the last five years. The people must have voted like this.” On the possibility of allying with other parties after the elections, he said, “We will always continue to share a co-operative relationship with other parties. But at this time, I will only say that we should wait for the results. There will be discussions on our strategy after the result.”

Jharkhand Assembly polls

The Jharkhand Assembly elections has been conducted in 5 phases. While the polls commenced on November 30, the other phases of voting took place on December 7, 12, 16, and 20. The approximate voter turnout for all 81 assembly constituencies of Jharkhand was 65.17%. The opposition has forged an alliance comprising Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Hemant Soren of JMM is the Chief Ministerial face of this tie-up. On the other hand, BJP and its long-term ally All Jharkhand Student's Union (AJSU) have contested the elections separately. The incumbent CM Raghubar Das is the BJP’s candidate for the post again if it comes back to power. In the 2014 assembly election, the BJP alliance had won 42 out of 81 seats in the Jharkhand Assembly elections. While the BJP emerged as the single-largest party winning 37 seats, its pre-poll ally AJSU won 5 seats helping it form the government.

