Jharkhand: Pregnant Woman Taken To Chhattisgarh As Ambulance Backs Out Over 'road Absence'

Jharkhand, pregnant woman goes to Chattisgarh for treatment, Lack of proper road facilities made difficult for people to access healthcare facilities

Purnima Mishra
A pregnant woman of Jharkhand went through a strugglesome situation while giving birth. Unable to access proper health care facilities due to improper roads, residents in the Mirchai Pat village in Gumla city of Jharkhand had to take the pregnant woman to a hospital in the neighboring state, Chhattisgarh.

Lack of roads made the pregnant woman travel from Jharkhand to Chhattisgarh for treatment. It takes roughly about 1 hour and 13 minutes from Dumri to Jashpur in Chhattisgarh.

Speaking to ANI, Ashok Yadav, a resident who assisted in carrying the pregnant woman said, "We called up Jharkhand's helpline number but we were told they won't be able to help us in absence of the road. We then called for an ambulance from Chattisgarh. She was then taken to Jashpur".

'People Here are left to god's Mercy', says local

Residents over there claimed that the woman was taken to the Chattisgarh border in a makeshift stretcher. From there, the woman was taken in an ambulance to the hospital. Although after gathering further information in this incident, as per ANI, the Deputy Commissioner of Gumla district Sushant Gaurav assured that the district administration would look into the issue."

"We will start working on this area of the city within 3-4 years assuring proper roads made under Pradhan Mantri Sadak Yojna. While we are increasing the number of Mamata Vahan", says the commissioner. 

The Government of Jharkhand took steps to reduce the delay in referral during childbirth and access to treatment for sick newborns and initiated the idea for free health services by introducing 'Mamta Vahan' for women in 2019. 

