Jharkhand Preparing For Third COVID Wave, Govt Focusing On Strengthening Health Infra

As states begin to plan to combat the potential third wave of Coronavirus, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday, June 27, said that the state is preparing to fight the next wave of COVID-19.

Hemant Soren said, ''Our government will not leave any stone unturned to create the best possible health infrastructure for our people and children. The third wave is anticipated but the government is preparing itself in advance to fight against the new wave. The second wave was a lesson for us; it helped us find the loopholes in our health facilities. But, this time we are preparing ourselves in advance."

All districts of the state are operating consistently towards arranging required facilities to stop the transmission of Coronavirus. Some of the works include, ICUs are being developed in all the Sadar Hospitals and a few Community Health Centres across the state.

The government hospitals' child wards are being equipped with modern medical facilities as per Chief Minister's order. With this development, the infected patients in rural areas can be treated with the best facility for free at their localities.

Jharkhand to improve health infrastructure

On June 16, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had reviewed health infrastructure which was being upgraded across the state. He also held a discussion with experts to prepare for the possible third wave of COVID-19.

The state government is on high alert over the preparation for the next wave of COVID-19. It informed that efforts are being undertaken to enhance and upgrade the existing medical infrastructure. Also, the government is working on generating awareness among people.

COVID-19 situation in Jharkhand

To date, Jharkhand has reported a total of 3.45 lakh COVID-19 cases with 3.39 lakh recoveries and 5,107 deaths. The state has administered a total of 65,49,103 COVID-19 vaccines across 938 vaccination sites.

Jharkhand government on June 14 extended the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown till June 24 which was initially supposed to end on June 17. The state government has eased the lockdown restrictions like shopping malls, and departmental stores will be open till 4 pm. This is the sixth time the curbs imposed are extended since lockdown was first imposed on April 22 for a week this year.

