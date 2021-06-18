Jharkhand Preps For Possible Third Wave Of COVID-19, To Ramp Up Health Infrastructure

On Thursday, June 16, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren reviewed health infrastructure which is being upgraded across the state. He held a discussion with experts to prepare for the possible third wave of COVID.

As per a statement, Soren had regular conversations with experts and doctors from across the country to understand the nature, impact and preparations needed to fight against the anticipated third wave. The statement read:

Experts anticipate that in the third wave children are at greater risk whereas this does not give any guarantee of adults being unaffected. Experts suggest that the Coronavirus is mutating at a fast pace and any kind of lethargy may lead to serious complications.

The state government is on high alert regarding this matter. It informed that those efforts are being undertaken to enhance and upgrade the existing medical infrastructure. The government is also working on generating awareness among people.

The government, regarding the Coronavirus infection in children, said that most children infected with COVID-19 may not show any symptoms or may exhibit very mild symptoms.

Some of the common symptoms of the Coronavirus infection include fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, running nose, sore throat, diarrhoea, loss of taste or smell, etc.

The state government said, "Due to the tender age, children are unable to explain their symptoms, but the parents need to be on alert about any such symptom".

It further recommends measures that can be taken at home, such as giving kids honey mixed with milk, paying close attention to their hygiene, and boiling neem leaves in water for their baths.

COVID situation in Jharkhand

To date, Jharkhand has reported a total of 3.44 lakh active COVID cases with 3.37 lakh recoveries and 5,092 deaths. The state has administered a total of 54,39,897 COVID vaccines across 1,067 vaccination sites.

The Jharkhand government on Tuesday extended the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown till June 24 which was initially supposed to end on June 17. The state government has eased the lockdown restrictions like shopping malls, and departmental stores will be open till 4 pm. This is the sixth time the curbs imposed are extended since lockdown was first imposed on April 22 for a week this year.

