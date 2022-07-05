Jharkhand: Ranchi PMLA Court Defers Hearing On Pooja Singhal's Bail Petition To July 12

A special PMLA court in Ranchi deferred the hearing on arrested and suspended IAS Pooja Singhal's bail petition in connection with a money laundering case because the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had demanded extra time to file its reply but could not, thus the hearing was postponed to July 12. Notably, IAS Pooja Singhal was arrested on May 11 over allegations related to embezzlement of MGNREGA funds, and other charges.

Singhal was also summoned for questioning on June 29 and prior to that, she was interrogated for nine hours on June 27 too. IAS Singhal was arrested after a strong connection between her and CA Suman Kumar was established. Kumar was already arrested in the case on May 7. The ED also recovered Rs 17.51 crore from the premises of Kumar and Rs 1.8 crore from Pulse Hospital.

The secretary of Department of Mines and Geology, Pooja Singhal's husband Abhishek Jha has also been interrogated in the case.

Money laundering case

The role of IAS Pooja Singhal, her husband Abhishek Jha and CA Suman Kumar came to light in the case after Ram Binod Prasad Sinha, the former junior engineer in the Jharkhand government, was arrested on June 17, 2020, from West Bengal. Subsequently, the Vigilance bureau booked Sinha for allegedly defrauding public money, investing it in his own name and on behalf of family members. The money was allocated to be used for the MGNREGA scheme to be implemented in the Khunti district. Ram Binod Prasad Sinha further claimed that "he paid 5% commission to the district administration."

At the time when charges were made against Singhal, she was the deputy commissioner/district magistrate of Khunti, Chatra, and Palamu between 2007 and 2013. She was taken into -day custody by ED on May 12 after she was arrested on May 11. Singhal's custody was later extended and she was suspended on May 12 under the government procedures.

Jharkhand illegal mining case

In a major development in the illegal mining case, the ED raided four new locations - Ranchi, Patna, Sasaram and Varanasi. Following the raids, ED arrested Pooja Singhal's close aide Prem Prakash Sahu. The ED arrived at his residence in Ranchi and recovered crucial documents.

Earlier there were rumours that Sahu had fled to Nepal after Singhal's arrest, however, ED later confirmed his arrest from Ranchi.

Image: PTI