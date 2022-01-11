Jharkhand Records 4,482 New COVID-19 Cases, Two More Fatalities

The COVID-19 tally of Jharkhand climbed to 3,82,054 as 4,482 more people tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours, up from 3,444 fresh infections the previous day, a health department bulletin said.

The state capital Ranchi reported the highest number of new cases at 1,537, followed by East Singhbhum at 923, Ramgarh at 232, Bokaro at 194 and West Singhbhum at 189.

The death toll rose to 5,172 as two more persons- one each from Bokaro and Koderma- succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

At least 1,789 people recuperated from the infection during the period, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,50,863, it said.

Jharkhand now has 26,019 active cases, up from 23,328 a day before.

Over 1.85 crore sample tests have been conducted from COVID-19 in the state so far, including 70,688 since Monday, it said.

Of around 23.98 lakh children in the age group of 15-18 years, 4.11 lakh have received the first dose of COVID vaccines.

Over 6,000 people of the estimated 12.28 lakh healthcare professionals, front line workers and senior citizens with comorbidities got the precaution dose.

The Jharkhand government has reimposed strict restrictions, including closure of all educational institutions, tourist places and parks, till January 15 in view of the surge in coronavirus cases.

