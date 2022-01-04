Jharkhand Reinstates COVID Guidelines; Govt & Private Offices To Operate At 50% Capacity

In the wake of a new wave of COVID-19 cases, the Jharkhand government said on January 3 that pandemic-related restrictions will be reinstated, with all educational institutions and tourist attractions closed until January 15 and employee attendance capped at 50% in offices. The declaration came shortly after a meeting of senior officials in Ranchi, convened by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

According to a government statement, "The chief minister has directed all districts to be on alert, given the sudden spurt rise in COVID-19 cases. Government and private offices will be allowed to operate with 50% workforce. Biometric attendance is being banned for the time being."

The Jharkhand government issued further limitations on Monday in response to an alarming increase in coronavirus cases following the discovery of the Omicron strain. These include the closure of stadiums, parks, and gyms, among other places. Swimming pools and tourist attractions would also be closed, according to the statement.

रेस्टोरेंट, बार एवं दवा दुकानें अपने नॉर्मल समय पर बंद होंगे बाकी सभी दुकाने रात्रि 8 बजे तक ही खुली रहेंगी। आउटडोर आयोजन में अधिकतम एक सौ लोग शामिल हो सकेंगे। इनडोर आयोजनों में कुल क्षमता का 50% या 100 दोनों में से जो कम हो, क्षमता के साथ आयोजन हो सकेंगे। — Office of Chief Minister, Jharkhand (@JharkhandCMO) January 3, 2022

सरकारी एवं निजी संस्थानों के कार्यालय 50% क्षमता के साथ खुले रहेंगे। बायोमेट्रिक अटेंडेंस पर प्रतिबंध रहेगा। — Office of Chief Minister, Jharkhand (@JharkhandCMO) January 3, 2022

Shops have been advised to close their shutters at 8 p.m., with the exception of pharmaceutical stores, restaurants, and bars, which have been granted permission to remain open as usual. Outdoor events with a maximum attendance of 100 individuals have been permitted. Indoor events with less than 100 persons or 50% occupancy of the facility, whichever is lower, have also been granted approval.

All limitations will be in effect until January 15, after which the situation could revert to normalcy. The announcement comes a day after Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced that the state administration has sought input from several departments in light of the escalating COVID-19 infection rate.

Jharkhand recorded 1,057 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

On Sunday, Jharkhand recorded 1,057 new COVID-19 cases, with 413 of them in Ranchi. "No decision has been taken on the night curfew," Health Minister Banna Gupta said in a press conference. Moreover, CM Soren stated that, officials should ensure that all COVID-19 care hospitals have oxygenated beds, ICU beds, regular beds, critical drugs, and so on. In all crowded locations, the Chief Minister urged the cops to strictly follow COVID-19 guidelines.

Meanwhile, India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare recorded 33,750 new COVID-19 cases and 123 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the ministry, 1,700 people have been infected with Omicron, which has spread to 23 states. With 510 instances, Maharashtra is the worst-affected state, followed by Delhi with 351.

Image: ANI/Shutterstock