Jharkhand Relaxes COVID-19 Restrictions; Fresh Guidelines To Be Effective From July 1

The Jharkhand government has decided to relax COVID-19 lockdown restrictions after reviewing the situation in the state. Issuing fresh guidelines, the state government announced it will be effective from July 1. According to the State Government's Information Public Relations Department, all shops will remain open till 8 pm. The decision of unlocking the state came after Chief Minister Hemant Soren held a high-level meeting of the Disaster Management Department.

New guidelines to be effective from July 1

All shops to remain open till 8 pm

Cinema Halls, Bars, Restaurants, and Multiplexes can reopen with 50% capacity.

Stadiums, Gymnasiums, parks, Banquet Hall, and community halls can be reopened with a 50 person limit.

There will be a movement of buses from one district to another.

Those coming from outside the state will no longer need to stay in quarantine for 7 days.

However, the market will remain closed on Sundays.

'Facing shortage of vaccines': Banna Gupta

Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta informed that the state government will send a proposal to the Centre to reduce the share of vaccines for private hospitals in the state from 25 per cent to 5 per cent.

"We are facing a shortage of vaccines. The Centre has directed to allot 25% to private hospitals but we have decided to allocate 5% of vaccine to private hospitals. We are sending this proposal to Central Government," said Banna Gupta.

COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand

According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Jharkhand on Wednesday reported 56 new COVID-19 cases with 149 recoveries and 2 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 949 with 3,39,463 total recoveries and 5,113 deaths.

