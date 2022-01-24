Jharkhand reports 1,269 new COVID-19 cases, 8 fresh fatalities

Ranchi, Jan 24 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,20,427 on Monday as 1,269 more people tested positive for the infection, while eight fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 5,261, a health bulletin said.

Dumka district recorded the highest number of new cases at 285, followed by East Singhbhum at 224 and Ranchi at 199, it said.

Four fresh fatalities were registered in East Singhbhum, under which Jamshedpur falls, and one each in Deoghar, Dhanbad, Hazaribag and Lohardaga.

The state now has 19,466 active cases, while 3,95,700 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 3,423 in the last 24 hours.

The administration has tested 46,488 samples for COVID-19, and inoculated 76,791 more people in the last 24 hours, it added. PTI IKD ACD ACD

