Jharkhand Ropeway Mishap: 3 Killed, 30 Injured; Rescue Operations To Continue Till Morning

While rescue operations are still underway in Deoghar, Jharkhand, following a mishap of a cable-car collision that left several people trapped in various ropeway trolleys since April 10, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has sent another Mi-17 helicopter to assist in the rescue operations.

Officials say that at least three people were killed and 30 others were injured in a cable-car collision at Trikut hills in Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Sunday, with a valorous rescue mission involving two Air Force helicopters still underway to rescue others trapped on the ropeway.

Several people visited the place on the occasion of Ram Navami to take a round in the cable car. People in the cable car exceeded the seating capacity which resulted in the collision of two cable cars. More than 35 people have been rescued and 10 more persons will be rescued by tomorrow, April 12, morning.

Rescue operations have been paused due to the hilly terrain and will continue till morning. Assistant commandant Vinay Kumar Singh of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), who is at the site, claimed that drones are being used to deliver water and food to the besieged people.

An official stated that the incident appeared to have been caused due to a technical glitch, but that the specific cause has yet to be ascertained. After the event, the ropeway manager and several private firm personnel fled the scene. Two persons who reportedly jumped from the cable car/s were critically injured.

Deoghar Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri said that a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team was deployed to the scene for rescue operations. Both the DC and Superintendent of Police Subhash Chandra Jat have been monitoring the rescue operation at the spot since morning.

Rescue operations for Jharkhand ropeway mishap

"The issue has been brought under complete control. Some individuals are still trapped in the ropeway's cable cars, and they are being rescued. All tourists have been securely evacuated," Deoghar Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri said, while urging people not to spread rumours.

Godda MP Nishikant Dubey said that he had notified Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Jharkhand Chief Secretary Sukhdeo Singh and demanded that NDRF personnel be deployed.

"I appreciate the Union Home Minister's prompt attention to the problem," MP Nishikant Dubey remarked. The Trikut ropeway, near the Baba Baidyanath Temple, is India's highest vertical ropeway, as per Jharkhand Tourism. This is the first time such an accident has taken place at the site, which has held ropeway activities for many years now.

Image: ANI