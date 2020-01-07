Jharkhand: NITI Aayog Lauds Local School For Inventive Cleanliness& Sanitation Initiatives

NITI Aayog has commended a school in Jharkhand's Palamu district for undertaking best practices in clean water sanitation and inclusive infrastructure. The Dulsulma Middle School in the Palamu district stood as an example of overall development and cleanliness before the country, even as many schools in Jharkhand lack basic facilities.

Sharing the pictures of this school on Twitter, Niti Aayog appreciated their efforts for cleanliness, health and overall development in the school.

In the tweet that was sent from NITI Aayog's official handle, it stated, "Clean as well as healthy. The method adopted by Dulsulma Middle School is very good and is like a mass movement for the advanced future of the district."

स्वच्छ भी स्वस्थ भी!



The Middle School in Satbarwa block of #AspirationalDistrict Palamu is undertaking #bestpractices in clean water, #sanitation & inclusive infrastructure.



A Jan Andolan for bright future of the district 🙌

Developments in the school

NITI Aayog appreciated the school's efforts in reaching out to all sections of the students. The Hindi - English alphabet is colourfully drawn on the walls of the classroom for little ones to learn it the fun way. The school has made special arrangements for sanitation facilities of the disabled students.

Along with maintaining green cover on the premises, the school also has maintained clean drinking water facilities, a library and regular electricity.

Role of headmistress

Anita Bhengra, the headmistress of the school is responsible for the rejuvenation of the school. Bhengra, who served for nearly 15 years in the school, has vowed to develop this school on the lines of a private school. She has made health and cleanliness the priority.

Even as the number of teachers in the school has declined over the years, it has not affected her spirit. Her colleague Anil Kumar Gupta had retired, Arpan Kumar Gupta was sent to another school and then the Principle Mrityunjay Pathak was also transferred. But, a team of students was prepared and they have kept the work on, Bhengra said.

She was quoted saying English was introduced in the school, and engaging activities like group songs, solo songs, painting, etc. were also brought in the school.

As there were only two employed teachers and one assistant teacher left in the school, senior students also helped in teaching younger students. The school gained prominence when a retired senior teacher of Dulsulma Middle School, Arpan Kumar Gupta, shared the pictures of some of its innovations and experiments on social media.

The Palamu district administration of Jharkhand has also appreciated its efforts for a clean and good education. Deputy Commissioner of Palamu, Shantanu Kumar Agarhari said the administration would honour headmistress Anita Bhengra by giving her a citation. Hoping other schools too would learn from this school and do the same, he added.

