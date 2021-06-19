Jharkhand Shelter Home Shocker: Four Arrested For Sexually Assaulting & Torturing Minors

In a major development, Jharkhand police on Saturday arrested four people for sexually assaulting and torturing minor girls at a state-registered NGO. The minor girls accused four people including the chairman of Mother Teresa Welfare Trust Harpal Singh Thapar, his wife Pushpa Rani Tirkey, and two others of assaulting and torturing them. The girls also alleged that they were denied food & clothes by the NGO warden and were molested by the male workers of the NGO. As the complaint was filed, all the accused were absconding and were later arrested by the joint operation of Jamshedpur and Madhya Pradesh police.

During the preliminary investigation, the police also found out that the funds of the NGO were allegedly misused by Harpal Singh Thapar. The Chairman allegedly transferred the NGO's funds to his personal bank accounts.

'Investigating all angles professionally': Jamshedpur SP

Subash Chandhra Jat, Jamshedpur Superintendent of police said that the investigation is still going on and all the angles will be looked into professionally by the police.

"A few minor girls in Mother Teresa Welfare Trust shelter home had registered a complaint against the Chairman and his wife and other workers. The girls complained that they were assaulted, molested, and were not given proper food. The investigation is not complete yet, it's still on and we are looking at all the angles. We are trying to see how many more victims could be there, how the other inmates were treated, and if there was anything wrong, why it was not reported earlier. We are trying to find out what rules were violated. We are investigating all the angles professionally," said Jamshedpur SP.

The children of the NGO are now handed over to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) for rehabilitation and counseling.

Jharkhand shelter home case

Jharkhand's Mother Teresa Welfare Trust is run by a local NGO and has no connections with the 'Sisters of Charity'- founded by Mother Teresa. According to District Social Welfare Officer, Satya Thakur, there were 40 children in the government-registered MTWT including 24 girls and 16 boys, all of whom are below 18 years barring a girl and a boy each of 20 years. After two tribal girls were rounded up by the Jharkhand Police, it was found out that the shelter house which has been in operation for the last 10 years was allegedly sexually assaulting minors. The state then decided to shift all 40 children to Bal Kalyan home during which two girls went missing.

