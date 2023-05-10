Jharkhand Simmers At Temperatures Hover Above 40 Degrees Celsius

Jharkhand sizzled as temperatures hovered around 40 degrees Celsius in most parts of the state, a weather official said on Wednesday.

The heat condition is likely to remain the same for the next three to four days, following which mercury may dip by two to four degrees Celsius due to slight impact of Cyclone Mocha forming over the Bay of Bengal, he said.

The state may not see much impact of the cyclone, except cloudy skies and light rain in some parts, said Abhishek Anand, in-charge of Ranchi Meteorological Centre.

Godda town recorded the highest temperature in the state at 43 degrees Celsius, while the mercury hovered between 40 and 42 degrees Celsius in Jamshedpur, Daltonganj, Deoghar, Garhwa, Giridih, Pakur, Ramgarh, Sahibganj and Simdega.

State capital Ranchi recorded 38.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and it is likely to reach 39 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, the weatherman said, The Met department predicted that the mercury may touch or cross the 40 degrees Celsius mark in 21 districts during the day.

"Dry weather conditions are likely to prevail in the state over the next three to four days. So, the maximum temperature may hover around 40 degrees Celsius in most parts of the state. Thereafter, it may decline due to slight impact of the cyclone," Anand added.