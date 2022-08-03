Jharkhand: Special PMLA Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Suspended IAS Officer Pooja Singhal

In a major update from the state of Jharkhand, the Special PMLA Court in Ranchi, on Wednesday, rejected the bail plea of arrested former state mining secretary Pooja Singhal. This comes after the court had taken cognizance of the Prosecution Complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Pooja Singhal, her husband Abhishek Jha and five others in alleged money laundering related to the MGNREGA scam on July 20. The cognizance was taken under Sections 3 and 4 of the PMLA Act.

Singhal was arrested by the ED on May 11 in connection with the MNREGA scam, illegal mining and money laundering. She was also suspended by the Jharkhand government on May 12. She was the secretary of the Department of Mines and Geology and the Managing Director (MD) of Jharkhand State Mineral Development Corporation Limited and previously served as the deputy commissioner of the state's Khunti district between 2009 and 2010. CA Suman Kumar, linked to Singhal and her husband, was also arrested by the ED, with a total of Rs 19.76 crore cash recovered from his location.

In July, the central agency had filed a chargesheet against Singhal and others. "Evidence collected during the course of the investigation (against Singhal and others), including those collected during the searches and statements of various persons, revealed that the major chunk of the seized cash was derived from illegal mining and it belonged to senior bureaucrats and politicians," the ED had said.

CM Hemant Soren's alleged aide Pankaj Mishra arrested

This comes two weeks after Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's alleged political representative Pankaj Mishra was arrested by the ED in the illegal mining case. The arrest was made under the Prevention of Money-laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, days after the ED conducted raids at about 18 locations in Jharkhand like Sahibganj, Barhet, Rajmahal, Mirza Chauki and Barharwa resulting in the seizure of Rs 5.34 crore unaccounted cash. Five stone crushers were also being illegally operated from the site and five illegal firearm cartridges were seized.