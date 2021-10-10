Jharkhand: Three children of family drown in pond

Godda (Jharkhand), Oct 10 (PTI) Three children of a family drowned in a pond in Jharkhand's Godda district on Sunday, police said.

Superintendent of Police Y S Ramesh said the incident took place in Hopna Tola village in Pathargama police station area when the children, two aged 10 and one eight, went into the deep water of the pond while taking bath.

The trio shouted for help, but by the time villagers reached the pond and pulled them out, all three had died, he said.

The bodies were sent to Godda Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination, Pathargama police station in-charge Baliram Rawat said, adding that further investigation was underway. PTI IKD ACD ACD

