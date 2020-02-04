Jharkhand: Training Glider Crashes In Dumka, One Engineer Dead

In a shocking incident, a training glider crashed at Glider Flying Academy near Dumka, Jharkhand on Monday evening. Glider engineer Dharmendra Kumar lost his life in the incident, which also left Captain JP Singh injured. The Captain and other people injured during the incident have been referred to Durgapur for treatment. The crash incident reportedly happened during take-off at around 5 pm.

While giving an update of the treatment, Civil surgeon of Dumka, Dr. Anant Kumar Jha said, “Dharmendra succumbed to his injuries and died while receiving treatment at around 6.30 pm. He had received a severe head injury and multiple injuries in the entire body. Captain JP Singh also received a head injury. His attendants wanted to take the patient to Durgapur, so we forwarded him after giving treatment."

The Jharkhand government and police authorities are currently investigating the matter, and the flying academy has been temporarily sealed until investigation into the matter continues. Post the horrific incident, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren also visited the crash site along with other authorities.

Civil Aviation Director of Jharkhand, Captain SP Sinha said, "the exact cause of the accident is yet to be known. We have gathered the debris, and will also speak with Captain J P Singh, who was also injured in the incident. More details pertaining to the reasons for the crash can be ascertained only after the investigation gets completed."

About Jharkhand's Glider Flying Academy (GFA)

Earlier in December 2017, Jharkhand Government had started the GFA for providing glider pilot training to budding pilots of the state. It had also built an institute with 30 seats for the same. The trainees are receiving glider pilot training at a government-subsidized fee of Rs 50,000 for one year. The government also offers 50% concession in fee for the students of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe, while free training is provided to the students of the Pahariya tribe.

