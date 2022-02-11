Jharkhand: Two Jawans Injured In IED Blast, CRPF Takes Down Maoist Camp

In a shocking development, two Central Reserve Police Force Jawan was injured in an IED blast in Bulbul-Pesharar area in Jharkhand. The Jawans were critically injured after the forces had a faceoff with the Maoist group. The Maoist camp in Bulbul-Pesharar area of ​​Lohardaga was demolished by a joint team of Jharkhand Police, CRPF on Friday morning.

The joint collaborative effort from the Jharkhand Police, CRPF saw the forces take down a Maoist camp in the Bulbul-Pesharar area. During the operation, two jawans were injured after being hit by an IED. Both the jawans were evacuated using helicopters from the forest area. The injured security personnel were given primary treatment and are being treated at Medical Hospital Ranchi. The operation is still underway as the forces are now scanning the Maoist infested forests in the area.

Jharkhand IED blast

Earlier in January, a Maoist group blew up a Rs 13-crore bridge on Barakar River in Jharkhand's Giridih district, just a month after its inauguration. According to the local police, the blast took place on the bridge between Baragada and Lurango in Dumri police station area. The foundation for the bridge was laid in 2018 under the Mukhyamanti Gram Setu Yojana and it was inaugurated a month before it was destroyed by the Maoists.

Odisha Police recover huge quantity of explosives

In January, a huge quantity of explosives, suspected to be left behind by Maoists, was found in Odisha's Malkangiri district by police. Among the materials found were four tiffin bombs, 20 web belts, 19 jungle caps and a large number of medicines. Superintendent of Police Nitesh Wadhwan informed that the explosives were found in a forest near Maribeda and Nademanjari villages in the Jodamba police station area. The police are suspecting Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee Maoists cadres behind the recovery.

The bomb was detected during a combing operation in Swabhiman Anchal at Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border, personnel of the Special Operation Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF). It is also suspected that the Maoists fled the area, leaving behind the explosives, due to the combing operation. This was the third seizure of items belonging to Maoists from the area since December last year. In the wake of the seizures, further combing and search operations were announced by the forces in the state.

Image: PTI/Representative image