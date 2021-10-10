Jharkhand: Two persons on way to vaccination centre killed in road accident

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Oct 10 (PTI) Two persons travelling to a health centre on a motorcycle to get vaccinated died in a head-on collision with a tractor in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place in Telai village in Rajnagar police station area when the duo, including a woman, were going to a vaccination centre in Chaliama, an officer said.

The motorcycle collided with the tractor coming from the opposite direction and both the rider and the pillion rider were killed on the spot, while the tractor overturned after the driver lost control over the vehicle, he said.

The deceased were identified as 24-year-old Manoj Gope and 44-year-old Sahiya Devi, the officer said, adding that the bodies were handed over to their families after the conduct of post-mortem examination.

The tractor was seized but the driver managed to escape, he said, adding that a manhunt has been launched to nab him. PTI COR SBN ACD ACD

