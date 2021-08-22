Jharkhand: Upar Konki Panchayat Villagers Rue Government Inactivity In Bridge Construction

Gambling their lives to reach the adjacent market by crossing a river on foot, even after numerous promises from politicos, villagers residing in Jharkhand's Upar Konki Panchayat consider themselves undervalued as they do not have a bridge to cross the nearby Lakari river. The village nestles 20 km away from Jharkhand's state capital, Ranchi.

The river Lakari, (also known as Rahra river) divides Rahra and Upar Konki panchayats, constituting eight villages - Katariya Bera, Baira Bera, Surban, Udal Bera, Mundkam Piri, Piri Tola, Mahua Jara and Rana Gara.

Villagers lament hardships in accessing minimum amenities of life

Locals of the panchayat lamented that the villagers, who are largely tribals, face tremendous hardships in accessing the minimum amenities of life like markets, hospitals, schools and colleges.

As per villagers, they reach the nearest Pithoria market in just 30 minutes if they cross the river taking up all the difficulties, by foot. A tribal of Katariya village, Kariya Munda said, "It takes half an hour to reach the market if we go by crossing the river. This is the shortest route. If we take the other road route then it takes another 3-4 hours to reach the same market."

No alternative but to stay at home during the monsoon

Meanwhile, when the river is in spate during the monsoon, the villagers have no other option but to stay at home. Some, however, out of sheer desperation take ventures to reach the market by crossing the waters.

Another villager Surender Gope said, "During monsoon, if we go to the market, then we prefer staying at somebody's house in Rahra or Pithoria. We do not attempt to cross the river until the river calms down. Around 1000 villagers go to Pithoria for essentials, medicine and education crossing the river which is very dangerous during the monsoon."

Munda added that the water level reaches up to 6-7 feet during the monsoon and that it becomes extremely difficult to cross the river during the rainy season.

Patients are carried on jute bags in case of a medical emergency

In an intense show of desperateness, the villagers complained that they carry patients on jute beds to Tadapur (near Pithoria) during a medical crisis. They hire a rickshaw or board a bus from there to the nearby hospital. Another resident of Katariya village, Samu Munda said, "In a medical emergency, we carry a patient on jute bed till Tadapur. From there we take bus or rickshaw to the hospital."

The villagers also lamented that the authorities had performed soil testing five years ago and that there was no outcome of that. Expressing their anxiety on the same, the villagers alleged that people are not ready to marry eligible individuals residing in the panchayat for lack of connectivity with the nearby city.

Sarpanch rebukes administration being 'tight-lipped'

Sarpanch of Upar Kanki panchayat, Sushila Kachhap, reprimanded the same and said that more than 3000 people are affected due to the absence of a bridge in the area. He also said that the issue has been raised before the government several times and that video footage of the survey has been sent to the administration as well.

