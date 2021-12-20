Jharkhand Woman, Her Two Children Trampled To Death By Elephants

A 31-year-old woman and her two children have been trampled to death by an elephant herd in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, a forest officer said on Monday.

Five others were also seriously injured in the incident that took place in Iteez village in Keredari police station area on Sunday night, Hazaribag West Divisional Forest Officer R N Mishra said.

The deceased and the injured, all brick kiln labourers, were sleeping in huts when the herd of 15 elephants attacked them.

Thirty-one-year-old Rohini Devi, and her children Sundari Kumari (8), and Mukesh Kumar (12), were killed, while her husband Ram Singh (45) was injured in the incident.

Range Officer S N Saha reached the spot, and efforts are underway to send the elephants back to the forests.

A compensation of Rs 25,000 each was handed over to the next of the kin of the deceased, he said, adding that the injured people are being treated at the Hazaribag Medical College and Hospital.

