Jharkhand: Woman Shot Dead By Unidentified People In State's Seraikela Kharswan District

A 35-year-old woman was shot dead by unidentified persons in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, a senior police officer said on Saturday. The woman was shot dead near a CRPF camp around 8 pm on Friday, police said.

"We are investing the incident but the identity of the killer as well as the motive behind the incident could not be established as yet," said Superintendent of Police Anand Prakash. Asked whether the victim was a home guard, the SP said it was yet to be ascertained.

"We have sent the body for post-mortem and further investigations were on," the SP added. Meanwhile, condemning the incident, Seraikela-Kharswan district BJP president Bijay Mahato demanded that the culprit be arrested within 24 hours otherwise the saffron party will be forced to take to the streets. The victim was a home guard and owned a tailoring-cum-general store at home to earn her livelihood, Mahato claimed.