Jharkhand Won, CM-elect Hemant Soren To Withdraw Prepoll Complaint Against Raghubar Das

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief Hemant Soren has decided to withdraw his complaint against BJP leader and acting Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das under the SC-ST Act. Soren had filed the complaint at Mihijam police station after Das had used abusive language against him in an election rally in Jamtara assembly constituency on December 18. On Wednesday, an FIR was registered in the case.

Hemant Soren said, "During the course of the election every political party was aggressive and all of us fought very hard. I had lodged a complaint case against Raghubar Das Ji which I have decided to withdraw because I feel I want to move ahead with a positive approach with the intention to develop Jharkhand and opposition parties also have an important role to play. I do not want to indulge in vendetta politics," Soren told reporters on Thursday.

Hemant Soren meets Lalu in hospital

Ahead of his swearing-in ceremony as the new state Chief Minister, Hemat Soren met RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in Ranchi's RIMS hospital in Ranchi. "I came here to meet Lalu Ji, as RJD is our alliance partner and discussed with him about the government formation in Jharkhand." The Congress-JMM-RJD alliance secured a majority in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

PM Modi not to attend swearing-in ceremony

Hemant Soren had visited Delhi to personally invite Congress president Sonia Gandhi and its ex-chief Rahul Gandhi for the swearing-in ceremony. He, however, was not able to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Soren said, "I had sought time from PM Modi to attend my swearing-in ceremony and seek his blessings for a new beginning. However, owing to his hectic schedule, he will not be able to attend."

New government on Dec 29

The new alliance government led by Hemant Soren would be sworn in on December 29 in Ranchi's Morabadi Maidan. Top Opposition leaders including the Gandhis and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are expected to attend the ceremony. The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance won 47 seats while the incumbent BJP won 25 out of 81 seats.

