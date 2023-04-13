Jharkhand's Active COVID-19 Case Tally To 124 After 27 Fresh Infections Surface In The State

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand crossed the 100-mark as 27 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said on Thursday. The state now has 124 active cases, while two persons have been cured of the disease.

The fresh infections pushed the total COVID-19 tally to 4,42,761. The death toll, however, remained unchanged at 5,332 as no fresh fatality was reported. The total number of recoveries since the outbreak of the disease in Jharkhand was at 4,37,305.

Ranchi recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 10, taking the number of active cases in the district to 48. Five new cases were reported in East Singhbhum, four in Hazaribag, three in Deoghar, two in Bokaro and one each in Koderma, Latehar and Ramgarh. Of the 24 districts in the state, 14 now have active COVID-19 cases. Jharkhand has tested 2,214 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.